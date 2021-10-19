Disney+ streams to Linux-based VIDAA Smart OS

ATLANTA – Disney+, a world-renowned streaming application, and VIDAA, a Linux-based smart TV operating system, announced that Disney+ will be coming soon to VIDAA Smart OS-powered Hisense and Toshiba smart televisions, with the latest firmware version.

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, along with The Simpsons and much more. In select international markets, it also includes the new general entertainment content brand, Star. The service offers commercial-free streaming alongside an ever-growing collection of exclusive originals, including feature-length films, documentaries, live-action and animated series, and short-form content. With unprecedented access to Disney's long history of incredible film and television entertainment, Disney+ is also the exclusive streaming home for the newest releases from The Walt Disney Studios. And through Star, it offers a robust catalog from 20th Century Studios, Disney Television Studios, FX, Searchlight Pictures, and more.

VIDAA Smart OS is a Linux-based open smart TV operating system. The independent company VIDAA USA was established in 2019, and it has - in just two years - become a strong global contender in the smart TV platform space. In 2020, VIDAA introduced a completely new and revamped user interface named 4.0, which puts users and their way of consuming content at the core of the design. As of May 2021, the most advanced version on the market is VIDAA U5, which saw further improvements in user experience by implementing Google Assistant capabilities, its own voice service, the new VIDAA remote control smartphone application, as well as advertising and billing services in select markets.

The Walt Disney Company