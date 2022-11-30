Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
5G Transport & Networking StrategiesCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium Open RAN Digital Symposium
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Video/Media

Disney nabs rest of BAMTech streaming company for $900M

News Analysis
Comment (0)

The Walt Disney Company forked over $900 million to Major League Baseball earlier this month to buy out the league's remaining 15% stake in BAMTech, a streaming infrastructure company that's being used to deliver Disney+ and other Disney-owned streaming services.

Disney, which held 85% of BAMTech prior to this transaction with MLB, disclosed the agreement in a 10-K filing. Per the filing, MLB had the right to sell its interest in BAMTech and Disney had the right to buy it starting five years from and ending ten years after Disney's September 25, 2017, acquisition date of BAMTech.

Disney uses BAMTech to deliver its range of streaming services, including Disney+. (Source: James Wagner/Alamy Stock Photo)
Disney uses BAMTech to deliver its range of streaming services, including Disney+.
(Source: James Wagner/Alamy Stock Photo)

BAMTech, known as MLB Advanced Media (MLBAM) prior to a spin-out, was originally developed in-house by the digital division of Major League Baseball to stream live baseball games. Disney snapped up a 33% stake in the unit in 2016 for $1 billion, and acquired a majority stake in BAMTech in 2018.

The transaction gives Disney full control of BAMTech as streaming remains a key cog in The Mouse's direct-to-consumer distribution strategy.

The disclosure of Disney's BAMTech buy-out coincidentally arrived soon after Bob Iger retook the CEO slot at Disney, replacing ousted former CEO Bob Chapek. Iger's got about two years to set a new strategic direction and drive renewed growth at Disney and to work with the company's board on developing a successor.

Iger has wasted little time making changes at Disney, announcing internally that a plan is underway to reorganize Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED), a unit that manages the operations of Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+, Disney+ Hotstar and Disney's domestic and cable television networks.

Iger has also made it clear that profitability, rather than subscriber growth at any cost, is now a point of emphasis for Disney's streaming business, which swung to a wider-than-expected loss of $1.47 billion in the company's fiscal Q4 results.

Speaking at a widely reported company town hall earlier this week, Iger told employees that a hiring freeze executed under Chapek's watch remains in place while the company reassesses its costs structure. He also shot down a rumor that Disney would explore a sale to Apple or another media giant.

The 10-K filing noted that Iger "will initiate organizational and operating changes" to help hit the board's goals. Changes in Disney's structure and operations, including within DMED, and possibly with Disney's "distribution approach" and the platforms used for the initial distribution of content, "can be expected," the filing noted, but didn't elaborate.

However, "[t]he restructuring and change in business strategy, once determined, could result in impairment charges," Disney warned.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
The Economic Benefits of Juniper Apstra and CN2 in a Modern 5G Network
Location Data in the Digital Transformation Era
RAN Transformation for Dummies
White Paper: Security in Open RAN
Network Integration Case Study: Accelerating open vRAN deployment
How can you accelerate RAN deployments?
Coherent Optics: 100G, 400G, & Beyond: A 2022 Heavy Reading Survey
How video analytics can kickstart the edge opportunity for telcos
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
December 6, 2022, One Day Live Event
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 6, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
December 1, 2022 New Best Practices for Metro Networks in the 5G Era
December 1, 2022 How Hybrid Supercapacitor Energy Storage Can Help Broadband Service Providers Improve Reliability, Reduce Costs and Achieve Sustainability Goals
December 6, 2022 Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 7, 2022 Overcoming 5G standalone delays to deliver new revenue
December 7, 2022 The Evolution of the Multi-Service Network Edge
December 12, 2022 5G Leads The Stride Webinar 1: Leading 5G Business Cases
December 13, 2022 How to sell cyber security to your subscribers
December 13, 2022 Pluggable Coherent Beyond the DCI Universe
December 13, 2022 Simplify your Multicloud Networking to Improve Business Agility and Reduce TCO
December 15, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Making Cable Smarter With AI, ML, Deep Learning and Automation
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Connecting Africa With Ultra-Automation And Autonomous Networks By Kerry Doyle
ZainTech Signs MoU With Huawei to Introduce New Digital Solutions and Cloud Services to Various Industries By Huawei
U-Joy Cities: China Unicom Guangdong and Huawei Jointly Improves 5G Voice Experience By Huawei
ZTE showcases 5G-enabled digital transformation By Ken Wieland
MTN on path to unlocking 5GtoB opportunities in Africa By Ken Wieland
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Dismantling the dominance of Big Telco By Matt Carter, CEO, Aryaka
Hard times for hardware SIMs By Hamish White, Founder and CEO, Mobilise
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE