Disney, Mediacom renew and expand carriage deal

BURBANK, Calif. – Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution (NYSE: DIS) and Mediacom Communications Corporation today announced a new comprehensive agreement to continue to deliver Disney's robust lineup of sports, news, kids, family and general entertainment content to Mediacom customers.

As part of the distribution agreement, Mediacom will now offer the ACC Network to its subscriber base, allowing fans and followers of the Atlantic Coast Conference to access the multiplatform network beginning this September. The multi-year deal also reaffirms the companies' mutual commitment to enhance the customer experience by delivering video content to viewers across multiple platforms.

In addition to the ACC Network, Mediacom will continue to make Disney's premier networks available to their customers including the ESPN networks, the Disney branded channels, Freeform, the FX networks and the National Geographic channels, as well as retransmission consent for the ABC Owned Television Stations.

Read the full announcement here.

