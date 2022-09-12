Disney+ boots up $7.99 per month ad-supported tier

BURBANK, Calif. – Today, Disney+ made its highly-anticipated, ad-supported subscription offering available in the U.S., with more than 100 advertisers across all major categories at launch. New subscription plans with ads across the Disney Bundle and Hulu + Live TV are also now available, delivering viewers more options to choose a plan that best serves their needs to stream their favorite content.

At launch, Disney+ Basic subscribers will enjoy the full content catalog and key product features that are also offered on a Disney+ Premium plan. This includes:

Exclusive Originals & Library Content - an ever-growing collection of thousands of titles across films, documentaries, series, and shorts, plus unprecedented access to Disney's long history of incredible film and television entertainment

Profiles - create up to seven profiles per account, with the ability to set profile PINs and content ratings by profile through Parental Controls

Concurrent Viewing - stream on up to four supported devices simultaneously

High-Quality Video Formats - including, where supported, 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, Full HD, HDR10, and Expanded Aspect Ratio with IMAX Enhanced

Existing Disney+ subscribers have the option to switch to the Basic plan for $7.99/month. Those that choose to remain a Premium subscriber for $10.99/month or $109.99/year require no further action. The new slate of ad-supported plans now available in the U.S. are as follows:

Table 1:



Plan Subscription(s) Price Disney+ Basic Disney+ $7.99/month Disney Bundle Duo Basic Disney+ (With Ads), Hulu (With Ads) $9.99/month Disney Bundle Trio Basic Disney+ (With Ads), Hulu (With Ads), ESPN+ (With Ads) $12.99/month Hulu (With Ads) + Live TV Hulu (With Ads) + Live TV, plus access to Disney+ (With Ads) and ESPN+ (With Ads) $69.99/month

Read the full announcement here.

