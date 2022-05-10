Disney+ and Star+ relaunch on PlayStation 5 consoles

BURBANK, Calif. – Starting today, PlayStation 5 users can download Disney+ (globally) and Star+ (in Latin America) natively on PS5 consoles. With the relaunch, users can now stream their favorite movies, TV shows, Originals, and more in 4K High-Dynamic Range video quality.

"A key part of our global expansion strategy is to meet consumers wherever they are, which is why we're excited to enhance both Disney+ and Star+ for PlayStation 5 users," said Jerrell Jimerson, EVP of Product & Design, Disney Streaming. "The ability to support 4K HDR video streaming on the platform will also improve the viewing experience for fans."

Both Disney+ and Star+ require a paid subscription and high-speed Internet connection for best viewing quality. They are available to download in the Media section of the PS5 console.

