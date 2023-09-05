Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
The Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumBig 5G Event5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital SymposiumOpenRAN North America
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives APAC Digital Symposium RAN Evolution Digital Symposium Edge Computing Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Video/Media

Dish's satellite TV biz isn't 'going away,' Ergen says

News Analysis

Dish Network's core satellite TV business took heavy losses in the first quarter of 2023, but top execs believe the business still has a long-term role to play in the pay-TV market. In fact, Dish is in the process of building a new satellite to help shore up its aging fleet.

Speaking on Monday's earnings call, Dish President and CEO Erik Carlson referenced that the company recently tapped Maxar to build a new broadcast video satellite called EchoStar 25 or ES XXV. The new Dish-operated geostationary (GEO) satellite will be used to deliver content across North America.

A rendering of the EchoStar 25 satellite that's expected to launch around 2026. (Source: Maxar)
A rendering of the EchoStar 25 satellite that's expected to launch around 2026.
(Source: Maxar)

Carlson said ES XXV is under construction now and Dish expects to launch it around 2026. "As our fleet continues to age, we're in a position where we need to and add a satellite in order for us to continue to operate the service with appropriate backups within the latter half of this decade," he said.

Dish has not launched a new broadcast satellite since EchoStar 15 in 2010, according to Satellite Today.

But the new deal with Maxar makes it clear that Dish has no near-term plans to get out of the satellite TV business and cede everything to streaming services such as Dish-owned Sling TV.

"The one thing I'd add is that we don't think that the DBS [direct broadcast satellite] business is going away," Dish Chairman Charlie Ergen said. "It's still preferred choice for a lot of Americans in terms of an efficient way to watch TV… We just want to make sure that we have the right facilities in place for our customers. And to some extent, some of these satellites – you have to have a satellite for insurance policy insurance purposes, too."

Pay-TV losses widen, churn rises

But Dish's new bird is being built as the company's pay-TV business, and its satellite TV business in particular, continues to erode.

Dish lost 318,000 satellite TV subs in Q1 2023, widened from a year-ago loss of 228,000 and worse than the -241,000 analysts expected. Dish ended the period with 7.1 million satellite TV customers.

The Q1 result means Dish's "core" satellite TV business is shrinking at an annual rate of 11.2%, explained Craig Moffett, analyst with MoffettNathanson (a unit of SVB Securities), in a research note.

The bigger problem, Moffett added, was the "almost unprecedented jump" in Dish's satellite TV churn rate – rising to 1.98% from 1.59% in the year-ago quarter.

Sling TV, Dish's streaming video service, also took a hit, losing 234,000 subs in Q1, more than the -163,000 expected by analysts and widened from a year-ago loss of 100,000. Dish ended the period with 2.1 million Sling TV subs.

Service times 'normalized' after outages

Analysts expected that a "cyber-security incident," which caused outages to Dish's internal servers and other systems in late February and into part of March, would negatively impact Dish's Q1 overall pay-TV results. First quarter pay-TV subscriber results were worse than expected, but Dish did not shed much light on how the incident curtailed its ability to process service termination requests or add new subscribers during Q1.

Dish restored its systems in March. "Our customer care operations are up and running and service times have normalized," Carlson said. "Due to the commendable efforts by our team at Dish, we do not expect any additional material future costs or further impacts to our subscriber base from the incident."

Moffett noted that Dish's gross additions of 113,000 in Q1 were the lowest ever recorded at the company and were 83.2% lower than they were eleven years ago.

"[T]he drop in gross additions, particularly when viewed over a longer period, is breathtaking," he added. "Gross additions are ultimately the clearest barometer of the appeal of any subscription service, and while here there may well have been impacts from the cybersecurity incident, the longer-term trend here is the real story."

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
5 Digital Monetization Use Cases
ACP Optimized Sales Datasheet
Embracing Digital Ecosystems with Partner Management
Finding the Right Path for B2B2C Success
Why CSPs Need a Clear Omnichannel Strategy to Sell B2B2X Services
How Embracing Automation Can Boost Productivity, Lower Costs, and Transform Your Operations
USA Mobile Network Report
The Innovation Agenda
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
May 10, 2023, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 6-8, 2023, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 21, 2023, Digital Symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 10, 2023 The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
May 18, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Making the Most of DAA
May 24, 2023 5G Orchestration and Service Assurance Operator Survey: Priorities and Platforms
May 24, 2023 Intelligent auto-scaling for Open RAN Network Slicing
May 25, 2023 Security Best Practices for an Evolving Threat Landscape
May 30, 2023 Maximizing the Potential of 5G with Active Assurance
May 31, 2023 Who Cares About Cloud? What Service Providers Really Need in Service Assurance
June 6, 2023 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium - Day 1
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G New Calling Opens Vast Service Opportunities for Carriers By Huawei
Huawei Unveils the F5G Premium All-Optical Network, Enabling ISPs to Stride into the High-Growth Era By Huawei
Next-gen DPI restores visibility of encrypted IP traffic By IPOQUE
How du Leads In One Of The World’s Top 5G Markets By Huawei
How Huawei Is Accelerating Innovation & Efficiency For Customers By Kevin Casey
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE