Dish, WarnerMedia bury the hatchet with new HBO deal

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – DISH Network announced today that the popular HBO Max streaming platform, as well as the HBO and Cinemax premium networks are now available to DISH TV customers nationwide through a new agreement with WarnerMedia. Tied to the launch and for a limited time, DISH is offering customers a 10-day free preview to access HBO and Cinemax.

DISH TV customers can subscribe to the HBO Max Ad Free plan for $12 per month for up to 12 months when they subscribe by October 27, 2021, a discount off its standard $14.99 per month pricing. The subscription includes access to the entire HBO service, DC's iconic superheroes, exclusive Max Originals and much more. Plus, throughout 2021, customers will revel in the biggest Warner Bros. movies, premiering in theaters and on HBO Max on the same day and available on the platform for 31 days from release. Additionally, DISH TV customers will get six live channels, including HBO, HBO Family and HBO Signature, as well as access to thousands of movies and shows on demand.

DISH TV customers can also subscribe to Cinemax for $10 per month. The subscription includes access to some of the biggest Hollywood hits, action-packed original series and behind-the-scenes exclusives. DISH TV customers will get three live channels, including Cinemax, 5-Star Max and More Max, as well as access to thousands of movies on demand.

HBO Max is WarnerMedia's direct-to-consumer streaming offering, with over 13,000 hours of curated premium content. The platform is home to best-in-class quality entertainment, featuring the greatest array of storytelling for all audiences with the iconic brands of HBO, Warner Bros., DC, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies and more.

