Dish sheds another 268K pay-TV subs in Q4

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) reported revenue totaling $4.04 billion for the quarter ending December 31, 2022, compared to $4.45 billion for the corresponding period in 2021.

Net income attributable to DISH Network totaled $936 million for the fourth quarter 2022, compared to $552 million from the year-ago quarter. Diluted earnings per share were $1.47 for the fourth quarter, compared to $0.87 per share during the same period in 2021.

Pay-TV

Net pay-TV subscribers decreased approximately 268,000 in the fourth quarter, compared to a decrease of approximately 273,000 in the year-ago quarter.

The company closed the quarter with 9.75 million pay-TV subscribers, including 7.42 million DISH TV subscribers and 2.33 million SLING TV subscribers.

Wireless

Retail wireless net subscribers decreased by approximately 24,000 in the fourth quarter, compared to a net decrease of 245,000 in the year-ago quarter.

The company closed the quarter with 7.98 million retail wireless subscribers.

