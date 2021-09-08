Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Video/Media

Dish pay-TV sub losses narrow to 67,000 in Q2, thanks to Sling TV gain

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 8/9/2021
Comment (0)

Overall pay-TV subscriber losses at Dish Networks improved to -67,000 in Q2 2021, versus a year-ago loss of 96,000, as Dish added Sling TV customers in the period and kept satellite TV losses in check, thanks to an ongoing focus on the rural US market.

Dish shed 133,000 satellite TV customers in the quarter, ending the period with 8.55 million. Analysts were expecting Dish to lose 126,000 satellite TV subs.

Click here for a larger version of this image.
Click here for a larger version of this image.

Sling TV, Dish's Internet-delivered pay-TV streaming service, gained 65,000 subs (analysts were expecting a loss of about 11,000), ending Q2 with 2.44 million.

Although Sling TV has gained subscribers in three of the last four quarters and remains the cheapest "full service live-streaming option" despite recent price increases, Sling TV's total subscriber base is roughly the same as it was at the end of 2018, MoffettNathanson analyst Craig Moffett pointed out in a research note.

Click here for a larger version of this image.
Click here for a larger version of this image.

Dish ended Q2 with a combined pay-TV subscriber base of 10.99 million. Its traditional pay-TV base is now eroding organically at a rate of 5.4%, while its blended business of satellite TV and Sling TV declined 2.7% year-over-year, according to MoffettNathanson.

The silver lining is that average revenue per user rose 4.5% to $96.32, from a year ago. That helped Dish's pay-TV unit revenues rise 2.1%, to $3.2 billion.

Satellite TV's rural advantage could be fleeting

Moffett noted that Dish's focus on the "sticky core of rural customers" with satellite TV continues to work well, but reiterated that this strategy faces risks as new fiber builds in rural US markets gain steam in the coming years. Those new fiber networks are poised to provide adequate connections for the market's wide array of OTT-delivered video services and obviate satellite TV's key advantage in those rural areas, he argued.

There are other concerns ahead of those fiber buildouts, as Moffett also points out that gross additions for Dish's satellite TV business have plummeted by a "staggering" 70% over a period spanning nearly a decade. Dish posted 201,000 gross adds in Q2 2021, a new all-time low – 25% lower than a year ago and 69.8% lower than nine years ago, he noted.

Click here for a larger version of this image.
Click here for a larger version of this image.

Signs of satellite TV's 'long, slow goodbye'

Moffett also made note of Dish's aging satellite fleet, pointing out that of its 11 operating satellites, only two are less than a decade old. In another five and a half years, only one of their 11 satellites will still be inside an estimated useful lifespan of about 15 years.

"To be sure, some of these satellites may continue to operate well beyond their fifteen-year life," Moffett explained, noting that Dish has no new satellites under construction. "But Dish appears to have concluded that the end of the line for satellite TV is coming within the decade ... We are witnessing the long, slow goodbye of satellite TV."

Light Reading will have more detail about Dish's wireless results and plans following Monday's earnings call.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
OMDIA WEBINAR: The Telco Ecosystem Evolution
Creating value and opportunity at the service provider network edge
4 key benefits of edge computing
2021 5G network and services strategy survey (Heavy Reading)
Business Review: 5G RAN Slicing
Monetizing 5G immersive experiences
Accelerating 5G Indoors
From Monetization to Engagement: What's Missing from your 5G Stack
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 16, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 30, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
October 5, 2021, Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 10, 2021 Step up to Wi-Fi 6 and maximize the performance of legacy networks
August 19, 2021 Harnessing 5G and Edge Technology: Serving the Customer and Network Operations
August 19, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
August 24, 2021 Getting your "Business Support System (BSS)-on-Cloud" Strategy Right
August 25, 2021 Why Customer Care Is Key to a Successful Broadband Business: Lessons From ALLO Communications 
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
FTTR Drives Exponential Growth in Home Broadband Business By Huawei
Celcom and Huawei Debut World's First Smart 8T8R Large-Scale Deployment in Malaysia By Huawei
Scaling Private 5G Networks to Support Intelligent Automation By Heather Broughton, Sr. Director of Service Provider Marketing, Netscout
STC Academy Digital Transformation in Talent Development By Huawei
Huawei’s Bill Tang: Target Efforts to Protect Networks and Bring Warmth With Huawei Service By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Why a next-gen metro and edge network is critical By Stephen Alexander, CTO, Ciena
The keys to unlocking the operator's path to super-aggregation By Damien Montessuit, MediaKind
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE