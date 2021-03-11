Dish Mexico tunes to SES for live TV and VoD

LUXEMBOURG – SES, the leader in global content connectivity solutions, today announced its long-term customer Dish Mexico will be leveraging both its direct-to-home (DTH) and over-the-top (OTT) offerings to deliver greater content choice and seamless functionality to their subscribers and new viewers nationwide. These new multi-year agreements will add over USD 85 million in secured backlog for SES's video business.

Dish Mexico selected SES's Online Video Platform (OVP) solution for its ability to seamlessly integrate linear channels, third-party and on-demand content from multiple sources, eliminating the need to switch between applications and enhancing the viewing experience.

Additionally, SES and Dish Mexico have extended their decade-long DTH partnership. Dish Mexico will continue leveraging its dedicated SES satellite capacity via the QuetzSat-1 satellite to further disrupt the local TV market with affordable pay-TV services throughout the region.

SES's OVP platform allows for a diverse bouquet of linear channels and thousands of hours of on-demand content to be ingested and managed using the SES 360 unified media platform. Dish Mexico will leverage the highly scalable service to tailor its channel line-up and dynamic ad content as needed to meet viewer profiles and preferences on the fly.

