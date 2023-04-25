Dish Media, DirecTV connect on targeted ad-tech

NEW YORK – Leaders in addressable TV advertising, DIRECTV Advertising and DISH Media, announced today standardized solutions for programmer enablement with a simpler, more consistent process and improved workflow. This is a major step forward in reducing the time and effort required for programmers to enable addressable advertising across multiple distributor footprints.

DISH Media and DIRECTV Advertising's standardization solutions offer three distinct programmer options:

1. Direct integration via the INVIDI Conexus consolidated campaign management platform 2. A plug-and-play solution for broadcast or broadcast and cable networks combined— including live events—from Adcuratio 3. Unified workflows across multiple distribution endpoints with Canoe Service Assurance

These new solutions provide programmers with flexibility for how they want to enable, while also expediting the time to market by removing the need for custom integrations and development, thus streamlining the implementation process.

DIRECTV Advertising and DISH Media are committed to delivering addressable solutions to help advertisers provide more effective, relevant and accountable media solutions to reach consumers. They are also working alongside consortiums, such as Go Addressable, to help drive further scale and simplicity for addressable TV.

Read the full press release here.

