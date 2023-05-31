Dish Media blends connected TV and linear TV advertising with 'Dish Connected'

NEW YORK – DISH Media, leaders in impression-based TV advertising, today launched DISH Connected™, a first-of-its-kind solution that allows DISH TV's live linear inventory to be programmatically executed. This groundbreaking solution delivers real-time, targeted advertisements to internet-connected DISH set-top boxes, providing advertisers access to DISH inventory in the same manner as a SLING TV campaign.

Advertisers are now able to programmatically transact on premium DISH set-top box inventory through private auctions set up with demand-side platforms (DSP) like The Trade Desk and Yahoo DSP, as well as the sell-side platform (SSP) Magnite. As viewers watch content on their DISH internet-connected set-top boxes, advertisers can bid on and deliver advertisements to them in real-time. This allows advertisers to extend their reach to an expanded footprint and to make a single buy programmatically across both SLING and DISH inventory.

CTV ad spend continues to surge and with this new effort DISH Media combines CTV and linear advertising accessibility, delivering new inventory, expanded reach, and added scale to advertisers like Horizon Media, Havas Media, Stagwell and Camelot Strategic Marketing & Media.

Accessing programmatic ad inventory is easy and familiar for digital buyers. DISH Connected™ introduces a new set of impressions to the market, giving advertisers a new opportunity to capture premium live inventory with programmatic efficiency.

