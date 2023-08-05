Dish loses 81,000 wireless customers in Q1

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) reported revenue totaling $3.96 billion for the quarter ending March 31, 2023, compared to $4.33 billion for the corresponding period in 2022.

Net income attributable to DISH Network totaled $223 million for the first quarter 2023, compared to $433 million for the year-ago quarter.

Diluted earnings per share were $0.35 for the first quarter, compared to $0.68 per share during the same period in 2022.

Pay-TV

Net pay-TV subscribers decreased approximately 552,000 in the first quarter, compared to a decrease of approximately 462,000 in the year-ago quarter.

The company closed the quarter with 9.20 million pay-TV subscribers, including 7.10 million DISH TV subscribers and 2.10 million SLING TV subscribers.

Wireless

Retail wireless net subscribers decreased by approximately 81,000 in the first quarter, compared to a net decrease of 343,000 in the year-ago quarter.

The company closed the quarter with 7.91 million retail wireless subscribers.

