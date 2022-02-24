Dish loses 273K pay-TV subs, sheds 245K retail wireless subs in Q4

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) reported revenue totaling $4.45 billion for the quarter ending December 31, 2021, compared to $4.56 billion for the corresponding period in 2020.

Net income attributable to DISH Network totaled $552 million for the fourth quarter 2021, compared to $733 million from the year-ago quarter. Diluted earnings per share were $0.87 for the fourth quarter, compared to $1.24 per share during the same period in 2020.

Pay-TV

Net pay-TV subscribers decreased approximately 273,000 in the fourth quarter, compared to a decrease of approximately 133,000 in the year-ago quarter. The company closed the quarter with 10.71 million pay-TV subscribers, including 8.22 million DISH TV subscribers and 2.49 million SLING TV subscribers.

Wireless

Retail wireless net subscribers decreased by approximately 245,000 in the fourth quarter, compared to a net decrease of 363,000 in the year-ago quarter. The company closed the quarter with 8.55 million retail wireless subscribers.

Full-Year 2021 Review

For the year, DISH reported 2021 total revenue of $17.88 billion, compared to $15.49 billion in 2020.

Net income attributable to DISH Network in 2021 was $2.41 billion, compared to $1.76 billion in 2020. Diluted earnings per share were $3.79 in 2021, compared to $3.02 in 2020.

Read the full announcement here.

Dish Network