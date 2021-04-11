Dish loses 13K pay-TV subs, 121,000 retail wireless customers in Q3

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) reported revenue totaling $4.45 billion for the quarter ending September 30, 2021, compared to $4.53 billion for the corresponding period in 2020.

Net income attributable to DISH Network totaled $557 million for the third quarter 2021, compared to $505 million from the year-ago quarter.

Diluted earnings per share were $0.88 for the third quarter, compared to $0.86 per share during the same period of 2020.

Pay-TV

Net Pay-TV subscribers decreased approximately 13,000 in the third quarter, compared to a net increase of approximately 116,000 in the year-ago quarter.

The company closed the quarter with 10.98 million Pay-TV subscribers, including 8.42 million DISH TV subscribers and 2.56 million SLING TV subscribers.

Wireless

Retail wireless net subscribers decreased approximately 121,000 in the third quarter, compared to a net decrease of 212,000 in the year-ago quarter.

The company closed the quarter with 8.77 million retail wireless subscribers.

Year-to-Date Review

DISH Network's 2021 revenue through the third quarter totaled $13.43 billion, compared to $10.94 billion in revenue from the same period last year. In the first nine months of 2021, net income attributable to DISH Network totaled $1.86 billion, compared with $1.03 billion during the same period last year.

Diluted earnings per share were $2.93 for the first nine months of 2021, compared with $1.77 during the same period last year.

Dish Network