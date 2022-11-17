Dish launched three-year TV price lock, with a two-year commitment

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – Ranked #1 by J.D. Power for five consecutive years, DISH unveiled today its 3-Year TV Price Guarantee3. This industry-leading promotion provides new customers protected pricing for three years with only a 2-year commitment. A first-of-its-kind offer, the 3-Year TV Price Guarantee includes 190-plus channels for as little as $79.99 per month, delivering inflation-free entertainment with no annual TV price increases for the life of the guarantee.

As inflation continues its 40-year high,1 Americans are keeping an eye on their finances. Groceries, utilities and housing costs are all rising.2 To deliver stability, DISH is introducing its new 3-Year TV Price Guarantee to help alleviate the stress and pressure of inflation. By locking in a TV price, DISH's 3-Year TV Price Guarantee eliminates the financial guessing game currently offered by competitor pay-TV and content providers.

The 3-Year TV Price Guarantee only requires a 2-year commitment and pairs seamlessly with the innovative Hopper Plus entertainment system.

3 3-Year Price Guarantee requires credit qualification and a 2-year commitment and covers core programming, local networks, and equipment. Does not include taxes & surcharges, add-on programming, DISH Protect, and transactional fees.

