Dish drops 230K pay-TV subs, 161K retail wireless subs in Q1

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) reported revenue totaling $4.50 billion for the quarter ending March 31, 2021, compared to $3.22 billion for the corresponding period in 2020.

Net income attributable to DISH Network totaled $630 million for the first quarter 2021, compared to $73 million from the year-ago quarter.

Diluted earnings per share were $0.99 for the first quarter, compared to $0.13 per share during the same period of 2020.

Pay-TV

Net Pay-TV subscribers decreased approximately 230,000 in the first quarter, compared to a net decrease of approximately 413,000 in the year-ago quarter.

The company closed the quarter with 11.06 Pay-TV subscribers, including 8.69 million DISH TV subscribers and 2.37 million SLING TV subscribers.

Wireless

Retail wireless net subscribers decreased by approximately 161,000 in the first quarter, compared to a net decrease of 363,000 in the fourth quarter.

The company closed the quarter with 8.89 million retail wireless subscribers.

Dish Network