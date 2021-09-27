Dish debuts more powerful video platform for hotels

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – Today, DISH Business announced its new SMARTBOX 2, a more efficient, powerful and affordable platform to deliver the industry's best in-room entertainment experiences. Available starting October 15, SMARTBOX 2 delivers up to 192 channels of HD TV across entire properties while saving space and energy. DISH is debuting SMARTBOX 2 today at HITEC Dallas 2021 and can be found at booth #2414.

We're taking SMARTBOX to the next level with twice the power in half the size. DISH Business is committed to delivering premium entertainment experiences to meet the changing needs of hotel guests and this next-generation of SMARTBOX makes those experiences even more accessible for properties of all sizes and types. It powers advanced entertainment experiences like EVOLVE, OnStream and more while also reducing power consumption by up to 50% and is 40% smaller than the original SMARTBOX. With the flexibility to support any size property across all different infrastructures, SMARTBOX 2 offers customizable solutions tailored to a property's unique needs.

SMARTBOX 2 is capable of powering every room in a property without the need for costly rewiring. Equipped with a 10 gig networking port, SMARTBOX 2 is prepared for the increased integration of IP based delivery. The compact device easily mounts on a wall or rack and connects to any existing network. SMARTBOX 2 also supports customized guides, use of private networks, and 24/7 access to API based remote monitoring and management.

SMARTBOX 2 will be available October 15. For a limited time, DISH Business Hotel customers can receive two months of free programming with no upfront equipment costs, plus special offers for premium content from HBO and Showtime.

