Discovery+ adds to Comcast's streaming mix

Comcast continues to flesh out its lineup of premium streaming services with word that it has integrated Discovery+ with its Xfinity Flex product for broadband-only subs and will do the same with its X1 pay-TV platform in the coming weeks.

The launch on Flex comes roughly four months after Discovery+ debuted in the US with an ad-supported tier running at $4.99 per month and an ad-free version selling for $6.99 per month. Discovery's new service debuted with a library of more than 55,000 TV episodes spanning 2,500 current and catalog shows.

Expanding onto Comcast's platforms will broaden Discovery+'s exposure. At last check, Comcast has deployed more than 3 million Flex devices and has X1 deployed to a sizable majority of its base of 18.9 million residential pay-TV subs. Discovery+ was on pace to have more than 12 million subs by the end of February 2021.

The tie-in also adds another key premium service to Comcast's streaming and pay-TV platforms, expanding on the recent completion of similar integrations with Disney+, ESPN+ and Paramount+, ViacomCBS's successor to CBS All Access. Other services already integrated on X1 and Flex include NBCU's Peacock, Netflix, Hulu (SVoD service only), Amazon Prime Video, Comcast-owned Xumo, PlutoTV, Pandora, Tubi and Spotify, among others.

That recent wave of integrations also enters the picture as Comcast continues to explore ways to broaden its streaming platforms beyond the company's cable network footprint with Flex or smart TVs powered by Comcast's software.

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading