DirecTV to distribute Prime Video's Thursday night NFL coverage to 300,000-plus venues

NEW YORK and EL SEGUNDO, Calif. – Amazon and DIRECTV have entered into a multi-year agreement to offer Prime Video's exclusive Thursday Night Football lineup to NFL fans visiting more than 300,000 sports bars, restaurants, hotel lounges, casinos and sports books, retail shops and services and many other venues nationwide.

DIRECTV for BUSINESS will now deliver live TNF action to not only well-recognized national chains, several of which boast 1,000 locations or more, but also your favorite local pub just down the street. Fans visiting any of these same venues will receive Thursday Night Football's extensive pregame, halftime and postgame coverage.

The first TNF game available to commercial accounts through DIRECTV for Business is the final NFL preseason matchup on Thursday, Aug. 25 between the San Francisco 49ers at the Houston Texans. The agreement also includes the entire 15-game completement of regular season Thursday Night Football games, starting Thursday, Sept. 15 when the Los Angeles Chargers visit the defending AFC West champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Any current DIRECTV for BUSINESS customers subscribing to Business Entertainment, Business Xtra, Commercial Entertainment, Commercial Xtra, Commercial Choice PLUS and the Spanish-language Commercial Mas Ultra will automatically receive this new Prime Video TNF feed for no additional cost. The new Prime Video content will reside on DIRECTV channel 9526 adjacent to other major sports streaming services and events.

