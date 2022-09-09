DirecTV GO streams with Harmonic's SaaS platform

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that DIRECTV GO, a Vrio company, is streaming more than 100 linear channels with Harmonic's VOS 360 cloud SaaS platform. The Harmonic SaaS platform is deployed by leading providers in the media and entertainment industry for efficiently streaming linear channels and live sports events.

The VOS360 platform speeds up the creation of linear channels, live events and streams for direct delivery to consumers. Running on three major public clouds, the end-to-end platform provides DIRECTV GO with unparalleled agility, scalability, resiliency and security. As part of the VOS360 platform, Harmonic's Emmy Award-winning EyeQ™ AI-based encoding technology decreases buffering time while improving the streaming quality of DIRECTV GO's service.

