Video/Media

CuriosityStream surpasses 15M subs

News Wire Feed Light Reading 3/23/2021
Comment (0)

SILVER SPRING, Md. – CuriosityStream, a global factual entertainment company, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

  • Revenue of $11.4 million, up from $6.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019;
  • Total paying subscribers of approximately 15 million, up 50% year-over-year;
  • Gross margin of 59% compared to 64% in the fourth quarter of 2019;
  • Net loss was $(15.7) million compared to net loss of $(14.6) million in the fourth quarter of 2019; and
  • EBITDA was $(15.5) million compared to EBITDA of $(14.8) million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Full Year 2020 Financial Results

  • Revenue for the full year 2020 of $39.6 million, up from $18.0 million in 2019;
  • Gross margin for the full year 2020 at 61%, consistent with gross margin of 62% for the full year 2019;
  • Net loss for the full year 2020 was $(38.6) million compared to net loss of $(42.5) million for the full year 2019;
  • EBITDA for the full year 2020 was $(38.6) million compared to EBITDA of $(44.1) million for the full year of 2019; and
  • Ending cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and investments totaled $42.4 million as of December 31, 2020.

Financial Outlook

For the full year 2021, CuriosityStream currently expects the following:

  • Revenue of at least $71.0 million, or 80% year-over-year growth.

Read the full announcement here.

CuriosityStream

