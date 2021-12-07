CuriosityStream reaches the PS4

SILVER SPRING, Md. – CuriosityStream Inc., (NASDAQ: CURI), today announced its entire lineup of original and award-winning films, series and shows is now available to watch on PlayStation 4 (PS4) consoles, giving gamers immediate access to CuriosityStream's more than 3,000 titles on their favorite nature, science and history topics as well as technology, adventure, travel, space exploration and more.

Viewers can download the CuriosityStream app directly from the “video apps” section of the PlayStation Store on devices in the United States, Canada and Latin America. CuriosityStream is set to launch on PS4 consoles across Europe and Asia in the coming weeks. CuriosityStream's entire library of 4K shows is also available on supported devices including the PS4 Pro console.

Subscribers can watch CuriosityStream's most popular and binge-worthy original shows including Doug To The Rescue, about a drone pilot's mission to save animals stranded after a natural disaster; Engineering The Future, a ground-breaking eco-engineering series exploring the green machines that could revolutionize life as we know it; and the upcoming Rescued Chimpanzees of the Congo with Jane Goodall, featuring new interviews and never before seen archival footage of the iconic primatologist and anthropologist.

