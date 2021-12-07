Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Video/Media

CuriosityStream reaches the PS4

News Wire Feed Light Reading 7/12/2021
Comment (0)

SILVER SPRING, Md. – CuriosityStream Inc., (NASDAQ: CURI), today announced its entire lineup of original and award-winning films, series and shows is now available to watch on PlayStation 4 (PS4) consoles, giving gamers immediate access to CuriosityStream's more than 3,000 titles on their favorite nature, science and history topics as well as technology, adventure, travel, space exploration and more.

Viewers can download the CuriosityStream app directly from the “video apps” section of the PlayStation Store on devices in the United States, Canada and Latin America. CuriosityStream is set to launch on PS4 consoles across Europe and Asia in the coming weeks. CuriosityStream's entire library of 4K shows is also available on supported devices including the PS4 Pro console.

Subscribers can watch CuriosityStream's most popular and binge-worthy original shows including Doug To The Rescue, about a drone pilot's mission to save animals stranded after a natural disaster; Engineering The Future, a ground-breaking eco-engineering series exploring the green machines that could revolutionize life as we know it; and the upcoming Rescued Chimpanzees of the Congo with Jane Goodall, featuring new interviews and never before seen archival footage of the iconic primatologist and anthropologist.

CuriosityStream

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
The Journey to Virtualized RAN: Insights 2021
Success Story: TCO Reduction through Vendor Consolidation
Interactive Experience: Learn how to Evolve your Architecture and Monetize Next Generation Metro and Edge Networks
White paper: Achieving IP/Optical Convergence: Building from Existing Networks
Executive Guide: Enabling Next-Generation Metro and Edge Networks for Communications Service Providers
Blog: How Service Providers can win by owning the Edge
Video: Ciena’s leaders discuss Next Generation Metro and Edge Networks
Accelerate Your 5G Network Launch with Confidence
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 16, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 30, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 15, 2021 The Race to MEC-anize the Mobile Network
July 15, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
July 20, 2021 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Dealing With Dueling Devices
July 20, 2021 Multi-Vendor 5G Core Networks : A Case for the Disaggregated Control-Plane
July 21, 2021 How Low-Latency DOCSIS Can Be a Game-Changer
July 21, 2021 Creating a Data-Driven CSP with TELUS and Google Cloud
July 22, 2021 The Journey to Virtualized RAN – Insights 2021
July 22, 2021 Unlocking Enterprise Growth with 5G
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Radio Composer: Intelligent Orchestration of User and Network By ZTE
High Order MIMO Moves Center Stage in Wireless Networks By Ken Wieland, Contributing Editor, Light Reading
RAN Management and Orchestration Is Central to Operators Gaining Control Over Their Own Networks By Rémy Pascal, Principal Analyst, Mobile infrastructure, Omdia
Building Deterministic, Service-Based and Endogenous Security Networks in Data-Centric Way By Zhu Yongxing, SVP and General Manager of Wireline Product Operation Division, ZTE Corporation
Huawei: AR Needs 5G, 5G needs AR By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of open networking and open RAN in the digital networking era By Chris Rice, CEO Access Solutions, STL
The folly of attempting to future-proof broadband By Peter Rysavy, President of Rysavy Research
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE