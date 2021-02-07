CSG tunes in Maxis TV deal

BRISBANE – CSG (NASDAQ: CSGS) today announced a new multi-year deal that expands its relationship with Maxis, Malaysia's leading converged solutions provider. As Maxis' cloud-based digital monetisation provider, CSG enabled the recent launch of Maxis TV 2.0, and is poised to help drive future growth of Maxis' portfolio of anytime, anywhere digital lifestyle services through the launch of new experiences.

CSG's award-winning digital monetisation platform has helped some of the world's most innovative companies compete and thrive in today's digital economy. Using CSG's monetisation engine, Maxis TV provides consumers with a single, converged user experience to discover and consume content from several providers including Viu, iflix, DimSum, Mubi and iQIY. The platform also provides the scalability needed to add additional content providers, while offering new and innovative TV services to its customers.

CSG's Revenue and Customer Management suite of end-to-end capabilities supports over 500 companies globally, providing them with the flexible, configurable solutions they need to monetise and digitally enable customer experiences. Recognised as an industry leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Integrated Revenue and Customer Management for CSPs, CSG delivers game changing solutions that put the customer first and helps them solve their toughest business challenges.

