Crackle app debuts on Comcast's X1 and Flex platforms

NEW YORK – Crackle Plus, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (Nasdaq: CSSE) company and one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, announced today the launch of the Crackle app on Comcast's Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex.

With this launch, millions of Xfinity customers can now enjoy the full Crackle experience including an extensive free library of studio film titles and classic TV series as well as a growing list of original and exclusive programming that uplifts, entertains, and inspires audiences such as Playing With Power: The Nintendo Story, Insomnia, Black Water: Abyss, Lennox Lewis: The Untold Story, Robert the Bruce, Spides, Corporate Animals, Blue Iguana, Anything is Possible: The Serge Ibaka Story, Road to Race Day, On Point, Cleanin' Up the Town: Remembering Ghostbusters, The Clearing, Yelawolf: A Slumerican Life, and Going From Broke, now in production for a second season.

To access Crackle over the Internet on X1 and Flex, Xfinity customers can simply say "Crackle" into the Xfinity Voice Remote. In the coming weeks, X1 and Flex customers will also be able to find Crackle programming by saying for example the name of Crackle title such as "Playing With Power: The Nintendo Story" into the Xfinity Voice Remote. Additionally, they will soon be able to browse Crackle programming aggregated within collections as "Free to me," "Top genres" and "What to Watch" right alongside all of the other programming available to them on X1 and Flex.

Crackle content is available in the U.S. and in addition to X1 and Flex can be accessed on 29 devices and services including Amazon FireTV, RokuTV, Apple TV, Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Vizio), gaming consoles (PS4 and XBoxOne), Plex, iOS and Android mobile devices and on desktops at Crackle.com. Crackle is also available in approximately 500,000 hotel rooms in the Marriott Bonvoy chain.

