Cox promotes Suzanne Fenwick to SVP of content acquisitions

ATLANTA – Cox Communications today announced that Suzanne Fenwick has been promoted to senior vice president of content acquisition. Fenwick will succeed Cox veteran Andy Albert when he retires as the company's chief content strategist at the end of the year after more than 25 years with the company.

Fenwick has two decades of diverse experience in the cable telecommunications industry including billion-dollar programming contract negotiations, business development, finance, strategy and M&A. She will now oversee all video programming provider relationships and content acquisition, including the negotiation of program carriage agreements with major content producers. She will also help set the company's long term video content and distribution strategy including streaming, On Demand and diverse programming.

Since 2013, Fenwick has served as vice president on the content acquisition team, has led negotiations for all major cable network deals and negotiated new media content rights related to TV Everywhere, Video On Demand and advertising. This position will be backfilled and report to Fenwick; she is actively seeking internal and external candidates.

Prior to her focus on content acquisition, Fenwick served for several years as executive director of corporate development and mergers and acquisitions where she managed both the acquisition and sale of Travel Channel, the sale of past wireless spectrum and tower assets and the largest going-private transaction at the time when Cox Communications bought back its outstanding shares. She also served a stint as vice president of finance for Cox Business, the commercial services division and fastest growing segment of Cox Communications.

Fenwick holds a bachelor's degree in finance from Boston College, where she graduated with honors. She's also an alumnus of the WICT's Betsy Magness Leadership Institute and CTAM's Executive Education Program at Harvard Business School. Prior to entering the cable telecommunications industry, Fenwick worked as consultant for several financial services firms including Taylor Consulting Group, KPMG Peat Marwick and SEI Asset Management Group.

Read the full announcement here.

