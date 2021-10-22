Cox Contour adds access to Discovery+ streaming service

NEW YORK, NY – Discovery, Inc. and Cox Communications today announced that discovery+ is now available for purchase on Cox Contour 2 and the Contour Stream Player. Cox customers will now have easy and direct access to discovery+, the definitive non-fiction subscription streaming service, featuring their favorite real life series and exclusive originals across genres including True Crime, Home, Love & Relationships, Food, Paranormal & Unexplained and Adventure, as well as groundbreaking documentaries.

discovery+ is the streaming home for the holidays with the Holiday Central hub launching on November 1, including themed series and specials all season long, such as the scripted feature Candy Coated Christmas with Ree Drummond and Home Town: Ben's Holiday Workshop. Additional premieres in November include 90 Day: The Single Life, Kendra Sells Hollywood, Undercover Underage and the BBC series The Mating Game. discovery+ subscribers can also stream the critically-acclaimed documentary Introducing, Selma Blair.

discovery+ offers 60,000 episodes of current and classic shows from Discovery's iconic portfolio of networks, including HGTV, Food Network, TLC, ID, OWN, Travel Channel, Discovery Channel, Animal Planet and Magnolia Network, as well as more than 200 discovery+ original titles and hundreds of hours of exclusive content. Additionally, the service offers top non-fiction content from A&E, The HISTORY Channel and Lifetime, as well as the definitive offering of nature and environmental programming, headlined by exclusive streaming access to the largest collection of natural history from the BBC.

discovery+ is available in the U.S. starting at $4.99 per month, with an ad-free version available for $6.99 per month. Cox Contour customers new to discovery+ can enjoy an extended 30-day trial of the service when they sign up through Contour TV or Contour Stream Player. discovery+ subscribers get a sneak peek of Magnolia Network content exclusive to the platform until the January 5, 2022, TV channel launch of the Magnolia Network which will replace the DIY Network.

Contour is Cox's premier video product. One of the most popular Contour features is the voice remote, which allows customers to change channels, find shows, get recommendations and launch apps by simply using voice commands. Contour is accessible via app, meaning you can watch from the comfort of your couch, the passenger seat or the waiting room.

