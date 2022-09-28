Cox adds Apple TV+ to Contour and Contour Stream Player

ATLANTA – Today, Cox announced Apple TV+ is available to select Cox Contour and Contour Stream Player subscribers. Cox customers who are not currently Apple TV+ subscribers are eligible for a three-month free trial of Apple TV+ when they access the offer via the Cox guide by December 14, 2022.

Apple TV+ is the home of premium Apple Original drama and comedy series, feature films, documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, including this year's Oscar Best Picture winner "CODA" and record-breaking Emmy Award winner "Ted Lasso." Apple TV+ also features hit series such as "Severance," "Pachinko," "For All Mankind," and many more, as well as sports, beginning with "Friday Night Baseball."

After its launch on Nov. 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service released around the world, has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut.

Cox Contour and Contour Stream Player are Cox's premier video products allowing customers access to several streaming platforms and channels. Using one of Contour's most popular features, the voice remote, customers can access Apple TV+ by saying "Apple TV+" into their voice remote or by saying the name of an Apple TV+ title (for example, "Ted Lasso" or "The Morning Show").

