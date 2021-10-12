"
Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium Open RAN Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Video/Media

CommScope eases Netflix's path to new line of RDK-based streaming devices

News Wire Feed Light Reading 12/10/2021
Comment (0)

HICKORY, NC – CommScope, a global leader in home networks, has announced that its upcoming RDK-based VIP73xx streaming solutions will be included in Netflix's new DaVinci scaling partner program.

Netflix, the world's leading streaming entertainment service, announced the launch of the DaVinci program during the Virtual IBC 2021 Show. The scaling program provides CommScope with the ability to reduce the effort of integration and time-to-market to launch Netflix services on its RDK devices. The program's aim is to both improve a service provider's ability to offer more enhanced viewing options and make Netflix more accessible to subscribers globally.

Several of the CommScope's other streaming solutions are already members of Netflix's Hailstorm program, a similar scaling program designed for its devices powered by Android TV.

CommScope's streamers integrate access to multiple popular OTT services in one place. To address broadband-only service subscribers, operators can offer an alternative to a retail streaming device for easy access to content across the various applications. The platform is also capable of providing universal search via a voice remote control, giving the subscriber the ability to search for relevant content.

CommScope's VIP73xx RDK streaming solutions are expected to be launched in 2022 and designed to enhance a subscriber's live TV and on demand content with many popular streaming services. The streamers will have remote management protocols for reducing a service providers costs and can be managed by CommScope's ECO Service Management solutions. This provides service providers with the visibility into their subscribers' home network, and the ability to automate and improve their subscriber's devices and experiences.

CommScope

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Bringing High-Speed Optical Networks Together
Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey
Heavy Reading Report - The Journey to Cloud Native
IDC Whitepaper: Key Considerations When Operationalizing Artificial Intelligence Strategy
The State of Fixed-Mobile Convergence
Blog: How Telefónica is evolving its OSS to support network automation
Blog: The benefits of Edge Computing
Scalable, cloud-native 5G open RAN is now a reality
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING WEBINARS
December 14, 2021 Building Powerful End-to-End 5G Private Networks
December 14, 2021 A proactive approach for validating fiber-dense 5G networks
December 15, 2021 Scaling Open RAN Deployment & Operations
December 16, 2021 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
December 17, 2021 5Grows Together: Wireless Innovation for a 5Gigverse Society
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
KPN: 5G Is All About Premium Services By C114
Super-Charge Your 5G Network by Moving DNS to the Edge By Neil Cook, Head of Product, OX PowerDNS, Open-Xchange
Master the Unexpected With Nokia IP Innovation By Jeff Jakab, Director of Hardware for IP Networks, Nokia
Mobile embraces SDN with the RAN Intelligent Controller By James Crawshaw, for VMware
XGS-PON for Rural Broadband By Ana Pesovic, Marketing Director, Fiber Fixed Networks - Nokia
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of fiber optic innovation: Part IV By Dr. Steve Grubb, Meta
The future of fiber optic innovation: Part III By Andre Fuetsch & Lynn E. Nelson, AT&T
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE