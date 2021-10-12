CommScope eases Netflix's path to new line of RDK-based streaming devices

HICKORY, NC – CommScope, a global leader in home networks, has announced that its upcoming RDK-based VIP73xx streaming solutions will be included in Netflix's new DaVinci scaling partner program.

Netflix, the world's leading streaming entertainment service, announced the launch of the DaVinci program during the Virtual IBC 2021 Show. The scaling program provides CommScope with the ability to reduce the effort of integration and time-to-market to launch Netflix services on its RDK devices. The program's aim is to both improve a service provider's ability to offer more enhanced viewing options and make Netflix more accessible to subscribers globally.

Several of the CommScope's other streaming solutions are already members of Netflix's Hailstorm program, a similar scaling program designed for its devices powered by Android TV.

CommScope's streamers integrate access to multiple popular OTT services in one place. To address broadband-only service subscribers, operators can offer an alternative to a retail streaming device for easy access to content across the various applications. The platform is also capable of providing universal search via a voice remote control, giving the subscriber the ability to search for relevant content.

CommScope's VIP73xx RDK streaming solutions are expected to be launched in 2022 and designed to enhance a subscriber's live TV and on demand content with many popular streaming services. The streamers will have remote management protocols for reducing a service providers costs and can be managed by CommScope's ECO Service Management solutions. This provides service providers with the visibility into their subscribers' home network, and the ability to automate and improve their subscriber's devices and experiences.

