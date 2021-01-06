Sign In Register
Video/Media

Comcast's Xumo streams to Apple TV

News Wire Feed Light Reading 6/1/2021
Comment (0)

IRVINE, Calif. – XUMO TV, a pioneer in streaming television and media entertainment, today launched on Apple TV—now providing its leading, free, ad-supported TV service to 100 percent of the most popular streaming devices in the U.S., which also includes connected televisions, mobile devices, FireTV, Roku, and gaming consoles (Nvidia Shield).

With this additional distribution, XUMO is also releasing a series of AVOD exclusive movie titles from Magnolia—just in time for Summer Movie Season. Part of an already extensive library of hundreds of free movies streaming now, these AVOD exclusives include: Fan-favorite thrillers In the Fade (streaming through 7/10) and Tomato Red (available through 6/10) as well as popular comedic drama Please Stand By (streaming through 7/31).

A pioneer in streaming television and media entertainment, XUMO offers over 200 digital channels of free premium programming across 12 genres, including Sports, News, Kids and Family Entertainment, Live Events, Comedy, Lifestyle, Movies, and more. The free, ad-supported service reaches millions of unique monthly users via a multi- screen distribution network of smart TVs, mobile, web, and streaming boxes. XUMO delivers its over-the-top (OTT) video-on-demand (VOD) and LIVE linear digital channels through content partnerships with popular media providers such as ABC News Live, FOX Soul, Deal or No Deal, beIN SPORTS XTRA, FREE Kids TV, NBC News NOW, Black News Channel, America's Test Kitchen, and Antiques Roadshow UK, as well the PGA TOUR, and many others.

Xumo

