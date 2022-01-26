Comcast's Metrological connects with Deezer

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands – Metrological, a Comcast Company, today announced that Deezer, the global music streaming service, is now available in the Metrological App Library for Metrological's global MVPD and TV operator customer base. With a Deezer premium subscription, the Deezer music streaming app provides listeners with access to an audio catalogue of more than 73 million songs, podcasts and radio stations. Deezer offers users expertly curated playlists, channels and compilations from its editors, as well as a wide range of exclusive original content. Deezer is also the only audio streaming company to offer listeners their own musical Flow, which is an uninterrupted stream of music created by Deezer's algorithm based on a person's unique taste.

The version of Deezer in the Metrological App Library was developed in the open, lightweight Lightning app development language and Software Development Kit (SDK). The SDK is tailor-built for developing high quality UX and browser-based TV apps with great, native like, performance. Lightning optimizes the user experience for high-performant apps across next-gen, as well as memory constrained legacy devices. Deezer is free to sign up and use. Premium features can be unlocked by subscribing to a Premium plan.

By uploading a single Lightning app onto the Metrological App Library, content providers can reach millions of TV viewers, across devices and operator networks worldwide. With the Metrological Application Platform, service providers can choose content from the Metrological App Library, which includes more than 300 pre-integrated TV apps, to offer their subscribers. The Metrological Application Platform is deployed at multiple Tier 1 cable and telco companies globally.

Deezer

Metrological