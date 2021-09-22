Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Edge Computing Digital SymposiumTransforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoCable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo5G Next Wave and Service Evolution5G Transport & Networking Strategies
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Optical Networking Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Video/Media

Comcast unleashes global streaming box, the XiOne

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 9/22/2021
Comment (0)

Taking advantage of its new, common tech stack, Comcast has introduced a global streaming device called the XiOne. The initial plan is to make the product available to Comcast's Xfinity and Sky operations in the US and Europe, as well as to Comcast's X1 syndication partners.

The newly designed streaming box bakes in Wi-Fi 6 and supports several advanced video and audio formats, including 4K, High Dynamic Range (HDR), Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, and comes with a new, smaller form of Comcast's voice remote. Comcast said XiOne is also equipped with faster processing and more memory than its previous-gen streaming devices.

Comcast has developed multiple hardware designs for the XiOne, but, to suit the product's global ambitions, it is powered by a common tech stack. (Image source: Comcast)
Comcast has developed multiple hardware designs for the XiOne, but, to suit the product's global ambitions, it is powered by a common tech stack.
(Image source: Comcast)

Comcast said the XiOne will initially be available to Sky Q customers in Italy and Germany, and will likewise be rolled out for Xfinity Flex, Comcast's streaming/smart home product for broadband-only cable customers.

Xfinity Flex has been using the 4K-capable Xi6 box (also used for Comcast's flagship X1 pay-TV service) since its launch in 2019. The new streaming box would appear to open up another option for Xfinity Flex, but Comcast said it does not plan to use the XiOne as an outright replacement for the Xi6.

Comcast said the XiOne will also be available to its range of syndication partners. Today, that group includes Cox Communications and three Canadian operators – Rogers Communications, Shaw Communications and Videotron. Comcast did not announce if it intends to sell the XiOne at retail or market it outside the company's traditional service footprint.

Common tech stack key to product's global ambitions

The XiOne arrives on the scene after Comcast dropped several hints that work on a common tech stack with global aspirations was underway at Sky, the UK-based media and pay-TV company Comcast acquired in 2018.

"When Sky joined the Comcast family, we brought together our engineers to share insights, roadmaps, talent, and technology to support our global customers," Charlie Herrin, president of technology for Comcast, said in a statement.

"The launch of our new XiOne device is a direct result of these efforts and underscores how our collaborative development approach can bring new and innovative streaming products to markets faster and more efficiently."

Want to know more about cable and video? Check out our dedicated cable and video channel here on
Light Reading.

A new line of XClass-branded smart TVs that Comcast is reportedly preparing to launch would appear to be another obvious candidate for the company's common tech stack.

Comcast is also launching the new box more than two years after Fraser Stirling was named group chief product officer at Sky.

In that role, Stirling, formerly SVP of digital home, devices and artificial intelligence at Comcast, was tasked with driving alignment between the Comcast and Sky product roadmaps and overseeing customer premises equipment (CPE) and software for both Comcast and Sky.

"I think you'll see some new product innovation from us in the months ahead," Brian Roberts, Comcast's chairman and CEO, said Wednesday at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference. "We're going to take it to the next level … Having one common tech stack is critical."

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
See how digital transformation is changing the communications industry
Cable Goes to the Edge
Baud Rate, Modulation, and Maximizing Coherent Optical Performance
Empowering 5G Beyond Backhaul eBook
Transform to Grow, Redefining a Digital B2B Experience: Insights for driving telco digital transformation
Whitepaper: Developing Innovation, Delivering Excellence For 5g Networks
White paper: DDoS protection for the era of the cloud, 5G and IoT
Application note: A multilayer, embedded approach to IP network security
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 30, 2021, Digital Symposium
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 12, 2021, Breakfast Event
Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 13, 2021, Breakfast Event
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
October 19-21, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
November 2-4, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 22, 2021 Bridging the CDN Capacity Gap With Near 400Gbit/s Video Delivery
September 23, 2021 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS® 4.0 Network (FDX & ESD).
September 28, 2021 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Safeguarding Video Streams
September 29, 2021 Voice over 5G: The future of voice services
September 29, 2021 Number Portability – How important is it and why should I care?
October 6, 2021 Fixed Wireless Finally Fixed: Broadband Service Providers Report on Tarana's Game-Changing Impact
October 7, 2021 Open RAN 2021 Operator Survey: Results & Analysis
October 7, 2021 Maximum Benefits From Disruptive mmWave Technology for FWA Services
October 12, 2021 Delivering the 5G Promises to the Success of Industry Digital Transformation
October 14, 2021 Intelligent Orchestration and Management of 5G Edge Services
October 19, 2021 5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
October 20, 2021 Quantifying and collecting the benefits of IP network automation
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Getting Results From IP Network Automation By Mike Thompson, IP Network Automation Practice Leader, Nokia
Driving Trends and Emerging Technologies in Optical Networks By Infinera
Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF): Bridging the Digital Divide Across America By Anthony Mason, Director, Communications, North America Sales, Cyient
Engineering a Hybrid Experience for the Cable Industry By Mark Dzuban, President & CEO, SCTE
5G Key to a Greener Society By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
BT Demonstrates Architectural Benefits of Disaggregated Network By By Anuj Malik and Eugene Park, Acacia (now part of Cisco)
Three ways operators can stay competitive in today's media industry By Michael Lantz, CEO, Accedo
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE