Comcast Technology Solutions teams with Innovid on ad-tech

DENVER – Comcast Technology Solutions (CTS), a division of Comcast Cable that provides media and entertainment technology to advertisers, agencies and content providers, today announced a new strategic relationship with Innovid, the only independent omnichannel advertising and analytics platform built for television. This integration with the CTS Ad Management Platform empowers advertisers with a unified and automated workflow, creative asset management, performance analytics, and optimization across screens and channels for both linear TV and OLV.

"To maximize return on investment, advertisers deserve a more unified means to deliver, measure, and optimize their ad performance across any platform of relevance," said Richard Nunn, Vice President and General Manager of Advertiser Solutions at Comcast Technology Solutions. "Our new integration with Innovid does that at scale by bridging the historical gap between linear TV and digital advertising. We provide a centralized ad management platform that simplifies media activation, creative asset and rights management, and delivery. Together with Innovid, we can provide an enhanced omnichannel advertising and analytics solution with a data feedback loop designed to improve insights and efficacy across screens."

