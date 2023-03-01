Comcast launches 'Free This Week' program

PHILADELPHIA – Comcast today announced, "Free This Week," a new year-long program that will deliver Xfinity customers more value by unlocking a new selection of free content each week from top streaming services and premium networks, no strings attached. "Free This Week" programming will be available for Xfinity customers and curated into one simple to navigate destination available on X1 and Flex. A selection of "Free This Week" programming will also be available on the Xfinity Stream app and Xumo's XClass TV.

"Free This Week" comes ten years after Xfinity's inaugural free content sampling, Watchathon Week, and represents an evolution of the company's free programming strategy providing customers with something free to watch, every week of the year. New data released by Xfinity shows viewership typically doubles during the time a network or streaming service participates in a content sampling such as "Free This Week."

Helping ensure customers start the new year on the right foot, the first two weeks of "Free This Week" will feature free access to top wellness apps such as The Great Courses, Gaia, One Day University, Gaiam TV, Sweat Factor and FitFusion by Jillian Michaels. Future participating networks and streaming services include HBO Max, SHOWTIME, REVOLT, HISTORY Vault, Lifetime Movie Club and more.

To access "Free This Week" programming and look ahead to what content is going to be unlocked in future weeks, customers can simply say "Free This Week" into their voice remote.

Read the full announcement here.

