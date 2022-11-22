Comcast brings back 'Free TV Week'

PHILADELPHIA – Comcast today announced the return of Free TV Week. From November 22 – November 28, Xfinity customers on X1, Flex and Stream can enjoy free, week-long access to thousands of shows and movies from over a dozen premium networks and streaming services, including HBO Max, Prime Video, STARZ, EPIX, SHOWTIME, AMC+ and more.

Some of the season's most buzzed about programming will be available for Xfinity customers to enjoy all week long, including:

On HBO Max, exciting HBO Original series like the premiere season of House of The Dragon, the first season of the Emmy-award winning series The White Lotus and all available episodes of season 2, and the recently released theatrical film on HBO, Don't Worry Darling.

The first season of select Prime Video Originals, including The Terminal List and Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan ahead of the season 3 release in December.

Starz's new period drama, Dangerous Liaisons and its popular hit, P-Valley

SAS: Rogue Heroes from EPIX, as well as its just-released movie, Smile

The first season of SHOWTIME series Your Honor in advance of the season 2 premiere in January, and all available episodes of its current hit, Let the Right One In.

On Peacock, the first four seasons of Yellowstone just as season 5 gets underway, and the theatrical hit Nope.

The first seasons of the AMC+ Originals Dark Winds and Gangs of London, as well as the first and second season of A Discovery of Witches

In addition, many other subscription services will make their full catalogs available during Free TV Week, including Acorn TV, Lifetime Movie Club, Up Faith & Family, A&E Crime Central and Kidstream. The week will also feature thousands of hours of LGBTQ+ and multicultural content with services like ALLBLK, dekkoo, Here TV, Revry, Brown Sugar and Out TV making their services available to enjoy at no cost.

Customers on X1 and Flex can access Free TV Week by saying “Free” into their voice remote. On the Xfinity Stream app, customers will be able to quickly jump to Free TV Week programming directly from the landing page. Content availability may vary across platforms (X1, Flex, and the Xfinity Stream app).

Read the full announcement here.

Comcast