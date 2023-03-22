Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
RAN Evolution Digital SymposiumAPAC Digital SymposiumThe Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumBig 5G EventSoftware unhEATS the World Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Edge Computing Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Divide Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Video/Media

Comcast-Altitude TV court clash ends in a whimper

News Analysis

A years-long dispute between Comcast and Altitude TV came to an unceremonious end last week. But, to the dismay of Denver-area sports fans, the court settlement did not attach a new carriage deal for the regional sports network (RSN) that serves as the TV home of defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche and the Denver Nuggets, an NBA team that's currently leading the league's Western Conference.

(Source: Ivan Kmit/Alamy Stock Photo)
(Source: Ivan Kmit/Alamy Stock Photo)

The terms of the settlement are confidential. But both sides acknowledged that the settlement does not involve the carriage of Altitude on Comcast's cable systems.

Comcast reportedly has been willing to offer Altitude TV as a premium, standalone subscription – like it does now for services like HBO – rather than making the RSN available on its more widely distributed pay-TV packages.

The sides "remain willing to discuss potential future business and distribution arrangements," Altitude TV explained in a statement posted last week on Twitter:

Altitude still blacked out on Comcast and Dish

Altitude's carriage deals with both Comcast and Dish Network expired in the fall of 2019. Altitude currently is available in the Denver area via DirecTV (satellite and streaming) and the Fubo streaming service. Another Altitude affiliate, Evoca TV, a service that used a blend of Internet streaming and digital over-the-air signals, went out of business late last year.

Altitude filed an antitrust suit against Comcast in November 2019, alleging that the cable operator demanded a dramatic cut in rates paid to Altitude and wanting to force the RSN to a sports tier rather than via Comcast's widely distributed, more basic pay-TV tier. Comcast countered that the suit was a move by Altitude to convert a "garden variety commercial disagreement into an antitrust suit" that seeks to force Comcast to carry the network in perpetuity on the RSN's preferred terms.

Last July, Altitude TV, a network owned by Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, a company that owns the Nuggets and Avalanche, asked Comcast to match the terms the operator provides to AT&T Sportsnet, which carries Colorado Rockies games. At the time, Comcast countered that the proposal would still require nearly all of its cable TV subs in the Denver area to "pay a substantial fee" for the RSN, when many have no interest in getting Altitude's content.

Altitude: Comcast still denying fan demands

Fast-forwarding to today, Altitude TV clearly is not thrilled with the outcome of the settlement.

Comcast "continues to do the wrong thing by denying the demands of fans who pay Comcast a lot of money in large part to watch the Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche," the RSN said in a statement to 9News, a Denver-area station.

Comcast, though, says it is still open to striking a deal that doesn't require the bulk of its Denver-area pay-TV subs to pay for Altitude TV.

"This much is clear – Kroenke Sports controls the teams, the arena, and the Altitude network. The ball is in their court to do the right thing and make it available to their fans, regardless of their service provider," a Comcast official told CBS News. "Comcast has been clear all along that we want to make the games available to the fans who want to watch them without making everyone else pay."

Even if Comcast is willing to offer Altitude TV on a standalone basis, it's still not clear what the price would be and if enough consumers would sign up to make it the option profitable.

Altitude TV has the technical wherewithal to make the RSN available as a direct-to-consumer (DTC) streaming service, but it has already balked at that business model. In 2019, Altitude tossed cold water on that idea.

"A direct to consumer offering would be very expensive to the consumer and likely would not raise sufficient revenue for Altitude and the other Regional Sports Networks to remain in business," Altitude President Matt Hutchings said at the time.

RSNs struggling as pay-TV model breaks down

The clash between Comcast and Altitude TV illustrates the challenges regional sports networks face in today's troubled pay-TV market. The pay-TV model is breaking down as subscriber numbers plummet and cable operators and other distributors become less willing to pay the freight by placing RSNs on their more basic tiers.

In a prime example of this turbulence, Diamond Sports Group (DSG), the largest owner of regional sports networks, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on March 14. DSG, which owns 19 RSNs under the Bally Sports brand and has tried its hand at the DTC model, filed after missing a $140 million payment last month.

The restructuring, with holders of the company's debt and Sinclair Broadcast Group, intends to eliminate more than $8 billion in DSG's outstanding debt. Meanwhile, DSG expects its RSNs to operate as normal during the Chapter 11 process.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
DPI and encrypted traffic visibility for IP networks
Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Report
SCTE Cable Next-Gen Broadband Technology Plans & Strategies 2022 SURVEY REPORT 2022
Building the Open RAN Ecosystem
Acacia Ships CIM 8: Industry First 1.2T Pluggable Multi-Haul Module
The Coherent Blueprint to Maximize Network Coverage
Silicon Photonics for Performance-Optimized Multi-Haul
Coherent Technology Evolution
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
April 6-4, 2023, Virtual Event
APAC Digital Symposium
April 25-27, 2023, Virtual Event
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
May 10, 2023, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
Software unhEATS the World Digital Symposium
May 23, 2023, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 6-8, 2023, Digital Symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 23, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Cable Goes Green
March 28, 2023 A 5G Transport Inflection Point: What’s Next?
March 29, 2023 Will Your Open RAN Deployment Meet User Expectations?
March 29, 2023 Are Your Cable/Fixed/FTTX Customers Impacted by Outages?
March 30, 2023 Taking the next step with Wi-Fi 6E
April 4, 2023 RAN Evolution Digital Symposium - Day 1
April 6, 2023 RAN Evolution Digital Symposium - Day 2
April 11, 2023 5G, from connectivity pipe to Network-as-a-platform: A transformative approach to designing, deploying and operating Modern 5G multi-cloud networks from core-to-edge
April 12, 2023 Harnessing the Power of Location Data
April 13, 2023 Ready, set, automate: Delivering 5G services in the hyper-convergence era
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Cellnex Poland readies for 5G/5.5G with Huawei’s Long Reach E-band By Ken Wieland, Light Reading Contributing Editor
WBBA Director General: Creating a Roadmap for Broadband Advocacy By Pedro Pereira
Sunrise’s Early 5G Commitment in Switzerland Bolsters 5G Leader position By Pedro Pereira
Why Digital Transformation Is Crucial For Carriers By Kevin Casey
Huawei: 5.5G paves way for intelligent, digital societies By Ken Wieland, Light Reading Contributing Editor
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE