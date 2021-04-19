Comcast Advertising ups Tony Sanchez to customer experience lead

NEW YORK – Comcast Advertising, a division of Comcast, today announced that it has named Tony Sanchez VP, Customer Experience.

In his newly promoted position, Sanchez will oversee the division's customer experience strategy and associated programs, including the Net Promoter System for Comcast Advertising, which includes Effectv and FreeWheel.

Additionally, Sanchez will partner with leaders across the organization to spearhead new and innovative solutions to continually drive best-in-class customer and employee experiences. Sanchez will be charged with building the process, foundation and strategy for how Comcast Advertising delivers and excels on behalf of its customers. He will partner closely with Comcast Corp.'s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion teams to bolster their efforts, which are fundamental to creating a great customer and employee experience.

He will now report to Sandy Gunn, senior vice president, human resources, for Comcast Advertising.

Sanchez joined Comcast as VP of Operations for the Customer Experience Product team, the role he most recently held, in 2017. During this time, he played an instrumental leadership role in helping to launch the Xfinity Assistant, an always-on virtual assistant that provides personalized, guided help to customers.

Prior to joining Comcast, Sanchez served in a number of leadership roles for organizations ranging from early-stage, privately held companies to non-profit organizations to large corporations.

Sanchez is a 13-year veteran of the U.S. Navy, where he served as an officer in the Navy SEAL Teams. A graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, he earned a Bachelor of Science in Systems Engineering and also played Division I water polo during his time there. Sanchez later attended Harvard Business School, where he earned a Master of Business Administration with a focus on marketing and finance.

