Comcast Advertising hires Rick Mandler as VP, growth strategy

NEW YORK – Comcast Advertising, a division of Comcast, today announced that it has appointed Rick Mandler as vice president, growth strategy.

In this newly created role, Mandler will be responsible for formulating growth marketing strategies across the Comcast Advertising portfolio with the goal of advancing revenue growth and market share. He will also collaborate across the organization to develop new, audience-based media solutions for customers. Mandler will report to Comcast Advertising Chief Growth Officer Pooja Midha, who joined the organization last month.

In his new position, Mandler will partner with Midha and leadership across the division to accelerate marketing globally across Comcast Advertising and its two primary brands: FreeWheel, Effectv and Effectv's newly launched sales development function. Working with Midha, he will help drive awareness of each company's differentiated value through marketing and sales enablement and accelerate growth at the local, regional, national and global level.

Mandler is a seasoned media professional with experience spanning TV and digital media, sales, strategy, business development, research, marketing, distribution and product. Before joining Comcast Advertising, Mandler served as true[X]'s senior vice president of strategy and operations. There, he led teams that played a vital role in architecting the company's overall strategy, leading cross-organizational strategic initiatives and ensuring that true[X] met and exceeded its operational priorities and goals.

He joined true[X] after a 26-year stint at ABC and its parent company, Walt Disney. Before true[X], he was vice president, strategy and digital media sales for ABC Television Network Sales. In this position, he helped set the strategy for media ad sales across all ABC properties, with a specific focus on multiplatform and advanced video advertising. In this role, Mandler was also credited with helping to establish a highly successful unified video upfront strategy as well as leading the development of advanced TV advertising products and technology.

