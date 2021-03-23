Sign In Register
Video/Media

Comcast adds MLB.TV to 'Flex' streaming lineup

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 3/23/2021
Comment (0)

Adding another key OTT video service to its Xfinity Flex streaming platform, Comcast said it has tied in access to the MLB app as well as MLB.TV, the premium streaming service that provides live and on-demand coverage of out-of-market Major League Baseball games. The integration also provides access to MLB.TV's expanded library of programming, which includes documentaries and "classic" games from MLB and MLB Network.

Existing MLB.TV subscribers can access the service from the Flex app menu or by saying "MLB app" into their voice remotes and inputting their credentials. Flex customers who are new MLB.TV subscribers can go online to pick from one of three packages ahead of MLB's Opening Day on April 1:

Comcast is also exploring the integration of the MLB.TV app on its X1 pay-TV platform, but did not elaborate on the potential timing. X1 currently offers Extra Innings (a premium package that delivers out-of-market Major League Baseball TV game feeds to set-top boxes, along with an option to access the MLB.TV app on supported streaming devices) and the MLB Network.

The MLB and MLB.TV apps join a growing list of major streaming services now supported by Flex, a streaming/smart home product that Comcast is targeting to broadband-only customers. Examples of others include Netflix, Hulu (SVoD only), Amazon Prime Video, Paramount+, Tubi, Pluto TV, Pandora and Spotify, among others.

Comcast, which has deployed more than 3 million Flex boxes so far, has also been exploring the idea of offering Flex outside its traditional cable footprint. Such a move would give Comcast the ability to promote Flex in markets such as New York and Los Angeles and put Flex into more direct competition with other streaming platforms from companies such as Roku, Google (Android TV/Google TV), Amazon (Fire TV), Samsung, LG Electronics and Vizio.

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

