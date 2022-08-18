Sign In Register
Video/Media

Comcast adds access to MasterClass app on X1 and Xfinity Flex

News Wire Feed Light Reading 8/18/2022
Comment (0)

PHILADELPHIA – Starting today, the MasterClass app is available across Xfinity's entertainment platforms, including Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex.

The launch marks the first time the MasterClass app will be offered through a TV provider's set top box, expanding its programming into millions of Xfinity households across the country.

Through this collaboration, Comcast customers can enjoy access to MasterClass's 150+ instructors and classes across a wide variety of fields, including Arts & Entertainment, Culinary, Business, Design & Style, Sports & Gaming, Writing and more. Each class on MasterClass features about 20 video lessons, at an average of 10 minutes per lesson—all taught by the world's best instructors like Serena Williams, Malala, Simone Biles, Roy Choi, Mashama Bailey, Richard Branson and Neil deGrasse Tyson.

New and existing MasterClass customers can access the service on X1 and Flex by saying "MasterClass" into their voice remote. Existing customers will be prompted to sign in, while new customers can start the membership sign up process right from the app.

Read the full announcement here.

Comcast

