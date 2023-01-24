Coherent introduces 266 nm HyperRapid NXT picosecond laser

PITTSBURGH – Coherent Corp. (Nasdaq: COHR), a leader in industrial lasers for materials processing, today announced that it introduced its new HyperRapid NXT industrial picosecond laser, with 10 W of average output power in the deep-ultraviolet (DUV), that enables ultraprecise edge ablation around OLED displays.

The new HyperRapid NXT from Coherent is the industry's first laser-based solution capable of ablating a microscopic channel around OLED displays while leaving adjacent areas intact. This process maximizes the active area of the display and enables the trend toward bezel-free consumer devices.

The new laser includes all the standard functionality of the HyperRapid NXT platform, including stable DUV power modulation, pulse on demand, and variable repetition rate. Thanks to its very short DUV wavelength of 266 nm, the laser can achieve a tightly focused beam to process features well below 10 µm.

Coherent offers a broad portfolio of lasers for state-of-the-art OLED display manufacturing, including backplane laser annealing, cutting and drilling notches and holes for sensors, and detaching flexible or foldable displays from their rigid carriers.

