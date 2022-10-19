Cobalt Digital demos 25G uncompressed video transport using ADVA timing plug

MUNICH – ADVA (FSE: ADV) today announced that Cobalt Digital has successfully demonstrated high-speed transport of uncompressed audio and video signals in an SMPTE-2110 environment. Using ADVA's Oscilloquartz timing technology, the trial network offers a simple, reliable and low-cost way to share broadcast streams in multiple digital formats at the highest quality. With ultra-compact, low-cost synchronization delivered by OSA 5401 small form-factor pluggable (SFP) PTP grandmasters, the solution was demonstrated with Cobalt Digital's high-density audio and video processing technology featuring native SMPTE-2110 support and multiple 25Gbit/s Ethernet interfaces.

Showcased at IBC 2022 in Amsterdam, the demo was built on Cobalt Digital's Indigo 2110-DC-01, a highly integrated factory option that includes dual 25Gbit/s Ethernet interfaces and supports uncompressed 4K on the company's 9904-UDX-4K openGear® card. Support for ST 2022-7 seamless redundancy switching is incorporated for improved network reliability as well as IS 04/IS-05 NMOS for automatic discovery and configuration. This included support enables devices to be auto-discovered by the network management and made available for interconnection. Indigo offers advanced processing with IP inputs and outputs and eliminates the need for any external gateways. When Indigo is combined with Cobalt's 9904-UDX-4K card, a powerful and dense solution is created that is capable of natively processing HD, 3G-SDI and 4K IP streams without compromising quality. Key to the trial was sub-microsecond synchronization provided by ADVA's accessSync™ OSA 5401 SyncPlug™. This powerful and versatile time server with a built-in GNSS receiver has the smallest footprint on the market. It complies with the latest PTP profiles for time, frequency and phase synchronization in broadcast networks, including SMPTE 2059, for synchronizing video and audio equipment over packet networks.

