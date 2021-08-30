Sign In Register
Video/Media

Charter's Spectrum TV platform weaves in HBO Max and YouTube

News Wire Feed Light Reading 8/30/2021
Comment (0)

STAMFORD, Conn. – Spectrum today announced the launch of HBO Max and YouTube within Spectrum Guide on eligible devices across its service area, providing customers convenient access to the streaming services directly from the Spectrum TV platform.

With HBO Max and YouTube launched within Spectrum's service area, they are now automatically available to customers with eligible devices and Spectrum Internet. Customers can tune directly to channel 2003 for YouTube or 2004 for HBO Max, use the guide's search function, or look for the logos in the Apps menu within Spectrum Guide.

HBO Max gives Spectrum customers more than 13,000 hours of curated premium content, featuring the iconic brands of HBO, Warner Bros., DC, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies and more. In order to access HBO Max content, customers must subscribe through Spectrum, another provider or directly through HBO Max.

With the YouTube app for TV screens, users can see what the world is watching - from the hottest music videos to what's popular in gaming, fitness, movies, shows, news, learning and more. Users can subscribe to channels they love, browse personal recommendations, and enjoy YouTube's library of 4K content with just a click of the remote.

More information about Spectrum Guide and its features can be found at https://www.spectrum.net/support/tv/spectrum-guide-overview/.

Charter Communications

