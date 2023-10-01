Charter's Spectrum Reach unit taps chief revenue officer

NEW YORK – Spectrum Reach, the advertising sales business of Charter Communications, Inc., (NASDAQ: CHTR), today announced that senior advertising sales executive Jason Brown has been named SVP, Chief Revenue Officer, effective January 30. Brown will oversee all aspects of revenue generation for Spectrum Reach and will report to David Kline, Executive Vice President, Charter Communications and President of Spectrum Reach. Brown, who is replacing Beth Plummer who announced her plans to retire last year, will work with Kline and Plummer on a transition through the end of March.

Brown has nearly three decades of experience in the advertising sales space. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President, Advertising Sales at DIRECTV Advertising where he oversaw all revenue lines, including national and local sales for DIRECTV and DIRECTV stream products. Prior to the relaunch of DIRECTV Advertising, he led the sales efforts for WarnerMedia's addressable business as Senior Vice President, Addressable, Local and Political, and served as Chief Revenue Officer for Xandr, the advertising and analytics division of AT&T.

Before Xandr, Brown served as Senior Vice President, National and Local Sales for DIRECTV from 2012-2019. And for the decade prior, he held various executive leadership roles in the media and sales industry, innovating marketplace models for networks in industries such as cinema and digital place-based media, and as Executive Vice President of National and Regional Sales for Screenvision.

Brown holds a bachelor of arts in business administration from Skidmore College in New York. He also serves on the Board of Directors for Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) CRO Council.

