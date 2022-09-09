Charter's Spectrum Networks launches news app for Roku and Apple TV

STAMFORD, Conn. – Spectrum Networks today announced the launch of its Spectrum News connected TV app for Roku and Apple TV streaming devices, complementing the Spectrum News mobile app launched in 2020. The new connected TV app provides Spectrum customers access to Spectrum News’ award-winning local news from its 30-plus local TV news networks, as well as original news content created exclusively for the app. The connected TV news app, like the mobile app, is free to anyone for a 30-day trial, after which it will be available to all authenticated Spectrum customers at no additional charge – including Spectrum internet-only customers.

The app features the live streams of all of Spectrum’s local linear TV news networks; curated video-on-demand content, including timely local news updates and major headlines; and full episodes of Spectrum News specials. The connected TV news app also features exclusive on-demand national news updates that provide local context on nationally relevant news and headlines of the day. The app is fully accessible for customers with disabilities utilizing the screen reader feature, and Closed Captions are available for both the live TV and on-demand video player and respect the user’s settings from their phones in terms of customer appearance for the caption text.

In the last few years alone, Spectrum Networks has launched linear TV news networks in seven states; introduced a mobile news app that has more than two million downloads; debuted three digital-only local news operations; and launched podcasts hosted by Spectrum News journalists.

