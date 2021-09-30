Charter's biz unit brings TV streaming to healthcare industry

STAMFORD, Conn. – Spectrum Enterprise, a part of Charter Communications, Inc., today announced the launch of TV Streaming Access for Healthcare and for Hospitality organizations, a new feature of Spectrum Enterprise video service designed to enhance patient and guest experiences. In addition to using in-room TVs, individuals can watch programming from an app or browser on their personal mobile devices, tablets and computers while connected to the WiFi network in a healthcare facility or on a hotel property.

Spectrum Enterprise TV Streaming Access (TVSA) offers over 200 live TV channels featuring entertainment, news, sports, Spanish-language and international programming in addition to a large on-demand library of movies and shows.

An interactive guide on TVSA allows individuals to find content quickly using keyword search, filters and sorting options to create a personalized guide menu. Shows or movies started on the in-room TV can continue to be watched throughout the healthcare facility or the hotel on personal devices. In addition, a patient's visitors or hotel guests in the same party can watch different programming simultaneously, leading to an enhanced entertainment experience.

TVSA is a cost-saving and reliable solution for facility managers. There is no expensive client-owned equipment to purchase and maintain, and, unlike satellite-delivered content, Spectrum Enterprise programming is not as susceptible to weather-related disruptions.

Read the full announcement here.

