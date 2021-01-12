Charter ups Robyn Tolva to SVP, video

STAMFORD, Conn. – Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) today announced that Robyn Tolva has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Video. She will lead all aspects of the technology and product strategy for Charter's video products and platforms, including product management, guides and applications software development, content operations, advertising platforms, software architecture and video engineering. Additionally, Tolva will oversee the video strategy and drive the execution of the product and engineering roadmaps across the video portfolio including all Guides and Apps including the Spectrum Guide and Spectrum TV App, currently available on Mobile iOS and Android, Roku, Samsung TV, Xbox One, Apple TV and at SpectrumTV.com.

Tolva joined Charter in 2009 and during her tenure has held various leadership and technical delivery roles, including leading, supporting and delivering critical programs such as the company's conversion to all-digital, new video hardware deployment, Spectrum Guide platform deployment, and 1 gigabit internet speed launches. Prior to Charter, she held consulting and leadership positions with Comcast, Adelphia, AT&T Broadband and MediaOne.

Tolva holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics and Economics from Vanderbilt University and was named the 2017 WICT Rocky Mountain Woman of the Year. She will continue to be based in Denver and report to Robinson.

Read the full announcement here.

