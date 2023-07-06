Sign In Register
Video/Media

Charter connects with Beachfront to serve ads across set-tops, connected TVs and streaming apps

News Wire Feed

NEW YORK – Spectrum Reach, the advertising sales business of Charter Communications, Inc., (NASDAQ: CHTR), and Beachfront, the sell-side ad server built for convergent TV, today announced a partnership that allows Spectrum Reach to serve ads in a programmatic fashion across traditional set-top box TV, connected TV and online video platforms in a privacy-focused manner.

Spectrum Reach's patent pending technology, which is powered in part by Beachfront's sell-side ad server, enables the scalable insertion and delivery of linear advertising in a QAM set-top box environment. The partnership with Beachfront will allow Spectrum Reach to sell linear and streaming TV inventory in a more automated, fluid and interoperable manner, enabling advertisers to buy premium, multi-screen media on an impression-basis through a unified marketplace.

At launch, advertisers and programmatic traders can buy this unique convergent TV supply from Spectrum Reach and Beachfront through approved demand-side platform (DSP) partners. In accessing and activating this inventory, media buyers are afforded the ability to reach highly-engaged, subscriber-authenticated audiences across brand-safe TV programming.

Read the full press release here.

Spectrum

