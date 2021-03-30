Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Open RAN World Digital ConferenceAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital ConferenceSD-WAN Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cloud Native World Digital Symposium 5G Next Wave Digital Symposium Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Video/Media

Cable One plows ahead with 'Sparklight TV'

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 3/30/2021
Comment (0)

Cable One confirmed that it has launched Sparklight TV, a new app-based pay-TV service, in five markets this month, with additional markets lined up for April.

According to an online FAQ, the new Sparklight TV service is available in Longview, Texas; Bisbee, Arizona; Altus and Duncan, Oklahoma; and Dyersburg, Tennessee.

Cable One has launched its MobiTV-backed Sparklight TV service in five markets so far, with more on tap for April. (Image source: Cable One)
Cable One has launched its MobiTV-backed Sparklight TV service in five markets so far, with more on tap for April.
(Image source: Cable One)

Cable One is launching markets and expanding on them even as its central technology partner for that service, MobiTV, pushes ahead with a voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy restructuring. MobiTV's move is backed by $15.5 million in debtor-in-possession financing from a subsidiary of T-Mobile, which announced this week that it will be shutting down its MobiTV-backed "TVision" pay-TV packages on April 29 and, instead, will team up with YouTube TV and Philo.

It's still not clear how T-Mobile's decision will impact MobiTV's original plans for Chapter 11 and its hopes to find a buyer (perhaps Cable One or a contingent of smaller cable operators will step up?), or if the coming shutdown of the TVision services could make a Chapter 7 liquidation an increasingly possible outcome for the vendor. And even if MobiTV does emerge from Chapter 11, industry sources believe that the vendor could be forced to try to rework its deals to make its underlying business economically viable and sustainable.

While it has become clear that some existing MobiTV cable operator and telco partners – as well as those that were considering striking agreements with MobiTV – are exploring just-in-case alternatives, Cable One said it had no changes to report about its plans for Sparklight TV.

App stores show that Sparklight TV supports up to six simultaneous streams and a cloud DVR with up to 200 hours of storage. (Image source: Apple)
App stores show that Sparklight TV supports up to six simultaneous streams and a cloud DVR with up to 200 hours of storage.
(Image source: Apple)

Cable One, a cable operator among a growing group that's been emphasizing broadband over its legacy pay-TV products, announced plans for Sparklight TV and confirmed MobiTV's involvement in January. Cable One said at the time it intended to launch Sparklight TV in early 2021 and to reach all Cable One markets (there are more than 50 of them now, following a recent string of acquisitions) by year-end. The Sparklight TV FAQ notes that Cable One intends to stop offering its legacy cable pay-TV service when the new app-based service is transitioned to all markets.

According to other details about Sparklight TV that have surfaced online, the service supports several platforms, including iOS and Android mobile, Amazon Fire TV, tvOS (Apple TV), web browsers, and Android TV devices (with no support for Roku out of the chute). Per information about Sparklight TV posted on app stores, the service delivers up to three concurrent streams, with an option to upgrade to six streams, and a cloud DVR with up to 200 hours of recording space.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
eBook - Redefining optical with advanced software applications
Video - MCP Application Supercharge Network Operations
eBook - Open Submarine Cable
WaveLogic 5 Extreme - 800G Nothing but the facts
Application & Device Awareness for SD-WAN Innovation
Download the White Paper: Why Visibility is Needed to Innovate in Your Wireless Network
Next-generation Full-stack Data Center: Fully Upgrade Computing Power to Address Data Upsurge
Next-generation Full-stack Data Center: Improve Efficiency and Reduce Costs with Intelligent Operation & Maintenance
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Open RAN World Digital Conference
April 6-8, 2021, Digital Conference
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
April 13, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
April 15, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
April 28-29, 2021, Digital Conference
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
May 12, 2021, Digital Symposium
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
May 25-27, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 1, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 31, 2021 Broadband CPE Application-Based Monetization Strategies for CSP
April 1, 2021 Innovations in Unlocking Subscriber and Network Serviceability Through Location Intelligence
April 6, 2021 Open RAN World Digital Conference - Day 1
April 7, 2021 Five Data-Delivery Requirements That Will Save Telecommunications
April 8, 2021 Open RAN World Digital Conference - Day 2
April 14, 2021 Building a Successful Foundation for 5G B2B and B2B2X Monetization
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
April 20, 2021 Preparing the Way for 800G: 100G Electrical and 800G Pluggable Optics
April 22, 2021 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Online Seminar Series
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
How 'Computing First Networks' better serve the digital economy By Huawei
5G to accelerate digital transformations following pandemic By Huawei
How Globe Telecom is adapting its customers and core to 5G By Huawei
Thailand hospital’s 5G platform writes a new prescription for improved healthcare By Huawei
5G to accelerate AR for remote maintenance By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Complementary security for Orange's Data and AI Ethics Council By Patrick Donegan, Principal Analyst, HardenStance
Why 10Gig is the right PON play today By Jay Rolls, industry advisor, and a former CTO of Charter Communications
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE