Brightcove teams with 3Play to bring more accessibility features to platform

BOSTON – 3Play Media, the world's leading media accessibility platform, announced today an expanded partnership with Brightcove (NASDAQ: BCOV), the world's most trusted streaming technology, that allows customers to access and order services – including closed captioning, live captions, audio description, and video localization services – from directly within their existing video production workflow. This powerful new combination of Brightcove and 3Play Media enables brands and businesses to make their video content more accessible to all audiences, using premium technology and professional expertise to assist in achieving international accessibility standards.

Brightcove's selection of 3Play Media solidifies the media accessibility platform's position as the proven leader in accessibility for enterprise organizations.

"Accessibility is a crucial element in ensuring video content is inclusive and easily consumable by everyone, especially as companies scale to reach wider, diverse audiences" shared David Beck, Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer at Brightcove. "As a global leading video technology platform, we made it a priority to provide our customers with the tools to ensure their video content is accessible. Partnering with premium accessibility platform 3Play Media will provide our customers with an easier, in-platform option to assist with their inclusion efforts and regional legal requirements while providing the best video experience for their viewers."

Companies are prioritizing accessibility as more brands voluntarily commit to increasing the reach of their content while developing better, more accessible experiences for all their audiences. Furthermore, legal compliance is another factor motivating brands and businesses as they incorporate accessibility features into their catalogs of content and as they publish new content.

For customers, this reseller partnership simplifies video accessibility. By integrating directly with Brightcove customers' existing workflow, 3Play Media brings accessibility to the content production process – the new workflow simplifies the process so it is seamless for video services and marketing teams.

